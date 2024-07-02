Top Biden Adviser Reportedly Orders White House to Attend ‘All-Staff Call’
ON TENTERHOOKS
Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, ordered White House staffers to attend an “all-staff call” on Wednesday afternoon, The Washington Post reported, citing a source who received an email about it. The outlet reported that Zients plans on emphasizing the “importance of keep doing the work and executing on our mission.” The meeting comes during a perilous time for the Biden administration, with a flurry of political analysts and some top Democrats suggesting that, at 81, Biden needs to bow out of the 2024 presidential election. Calls for change at the top of the ticket began immediately after Biden’s disaster of a debate on Thursday, where he appeared lost at times and was unable to put together a coherent sentence at others. Biden’s staff have defended his poor performance in part by claiming he was battling a cold, which they said he still had on Tuesday. Biden has looked livelier since the debate, but calls for him to take himself off the presidential ticket have only grown louder by the hour.