Top Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Is ‘100,000% Retiring’
GOODBYE, FAREWELL
The leading Hollywood stylist Law Roach, whose retirement announcement shocked the fashion industry earlier this week, confirmed he is “definitely, 100,000 percent” quitting, in an interview with The Cut. “Nobody can say what’s forever and what will happen, but at this moment, and in my mind, I’m definitely retiring from celebrity styling. I’m not retiring from fashion, because I love it so much. But styling, in the way that I've been of service to other people, I'm retiring from that.” Roach said his decision had been hastened by a stressful Oscars season.
Roach said he had not “been happy, honestly, in a really long time,” and his decision had also been spurred by the death of his 3-year-old nephew, “because it kind of made me understand that I had no other priorities than my work...” Roach also squashed any suggestion of “beef” after video circulated of him looking put out at not sitting next to longtime client Zendaya on the front row of a recent Louis Vuitton fashion show. “It wasn’t a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was. And so the seat behind her, when you see her turn around and touch the seat, it wasn’t her telling me to sit there, it was her telling me like, ‘That’s Darnell’s seat,’ which is her assistant. I’m not gonna sit in Darnell’s seat. So then where does he go? And so I was standing there—I was really just kind of confused.” Roach also talked about racism in the fashion industry, and the “erasure” of his contributions to awards’ ceremony outfits.