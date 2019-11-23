Top Chinese Official: U.S. is World’s Biggest Source of Instability

Read it at Reuters
A senior Chinese official blamed the United States under Donald Trump for causing global chaos. Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said the U.S. is the single biggest source of global instability at a G20 summit of foreign ministers in Japan on Saturday, according to Reuters. He blamed U.S. politicians for “smearing” China globally and for using “statecraft” to suppress legitimate Chinese business interests. There has been no reaction to the comments yet from the U.S. delegation at the meeting.