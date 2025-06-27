Top Dem Vows to Investigate ‘Piece of S**t’ Stephen Miller

One of the powerful Democrats in the House has pledged to investigate Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who he labeled “the biggest piece of s--t” in America.

California Rep. Robert Garcia was elected as the new head of the House’s powerful Oversight Committee this week and promised to use his position to hold the Trump administration accountable for its “corruption.”

Garcia described his plans to put together a “forward-looking team” to challenge the worst excesses of the “far MAGA right” during an interview with Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau on Thursday, and named Miller’s immigration crackdowns as one of the committee’s top priorities.

“Essentially dehumanizing immigrants so that they’re less than human is Stephen Miller doing what he loves to do, which is be, essentially, the biggest piece of s--t in this country,” Garcia said. “Stephen Miller should be ashamed of the way he is acting. I can’t even believe he’s from our state.”

Stephen Miller has been labelled "the biggest piece of s--- in this country" by Democratic Rep Robert Garcia. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Asked by Favreau if he plans to use his position on the Oversight Committee to launch an investigation into Miller, Garcia said: “Absolutely.”

“One thing I’ve told people is that you can rest assured that if you are right now causing the level of harm that the Stephen Millers of the world are, that these ICE agents are, you are going to be held accountable,” the congressman added. “We’re not going to forget the harm that you’re causing to people and our government, and these folks are going to be held accountable.”

Garcia claimed the American Dream was being “ripped away” from immigrants by mass deportation raids conducted by ICE agents, who Favreau accused of “terrorizing communities” throughout the country.

“What’s happening right now, it’s so inhumane and gross. As an immigrant myself, who came here as a young kid, it’s just not the America that so many immigrants come to, to actually be a part of, to fight for, to fight for citizenship,” Garcia said in response.

The Democratic lawmaker also praised the pushback against Trump and Miller’s agenda from members of the public, and encouraged them to continue protesting peacefully against the current administration.

“We’ve got to continue winning in the courts, and that’s going to continue,” he said. “And the other piece of it, people’s reaction, the protesting, the anger, the rising up against these actions also is having an effect. And you’re seeing that, I mean, what’s happening in LA, which was widely, as you know, mostly peaceful.”

Robert Garcia has promised to investigate Miller Drew Angerer/Getty Images

He added, “The protests are energizing the population and the public to stand up against us, and we are seeing the impact it’s having on the Republicans electorally.”