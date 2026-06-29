Top Dem Injured in Multi-Car Crash After Driver Loses Consciousness

Democratic Senator Chris Coons was hospitalized on Sunday following a multi-car crash in Delaware.

The 62-year-old, who has represented Delaware in the Senate since 2010, was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Sussex County.

In a statement posted to social media, Coons explained that he was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash, which was caused by a driver experiencing a medical emergency.

Chris Coons. Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Annual Summit

“Earlier today, a Delaware driver experienced a medical incident and collided with several cars, including one in which I was a passenger,” Coons said. “I was transported to Beebe Hospital and treated for minor injuries.” He added that he had already been discharged and was expecting to make a complete recovery.

Coons also expressed his gratitude to the emergency services personnel who responded to the incident and the staff at Beebe Hospital.

“I’m feeling relieved and blessed that by all accounts no one was seriously injured during the crash,” he added.

The collision took place on Savannah Road in Lewes, Delaware, at around 10.20 a.m. on Sunday. Including Coons, six people were hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

In a statement to People, Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell confirmed that several cars “were struck by a pickup truck whose driver had a suspected medical issue causing him to lose consciousness.”

“There are no indications of impairment of the truck driver,” Spell added.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets Sen. Chris Coons prior to testifying before the Senate Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride sent the senator well wishes in a post on X, writing, “I am so glad to hear you are okay and that no one was seriously injured. Sending you and Annie all my love as you recover.”

Coons was elected to the Senate in 2010 after a decade working in county government.

A close ally of fellow Delaware Democrat former President Joe Biden, Coons served as national co-chair of Biden’s re-election campaign in 2024.

Coons described the then-81-year-old’s decision to drop out of the race as a “very difficult” one, but also one that “reflects the very best of who Joe Biden is.”

Speaking to CBS News, an emotional Coons described his friend as “someone who comes home, comes home because it’s where his strength is. His strength is in his family, his strength is in our community, his strength was in his faith.”