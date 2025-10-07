Top Dems Call Trump’s Shutdown Negotiation Comment a Lie

Democrats are calling out President Donald Trump’s claims that he’s been holding bipartisan talks amidst the government shutdown as a bold-faced lie.

“We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats that could lead to very good things,” Trump, 79, told reporters Monday. “I’m talking about good things with regard to health care.”

The federal government ground to a halt last Wednesday after a last-minute Oval Office meeting between Trump and leaders of both the GOP and the Democratic Party failed to break the deadlock over health care subsidies that are at the center of funding disagreements.

Despite Trump’s claims that negotiations are underway, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claimed the White House has gone “radio silent” since last week’s meeting.

“Neither [Senate Minority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer or myself have heard a word from the administration about resolving this issue,” the New York congressman said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “It’s an interesting statement that the president has made, and I think both House and Senate Democrats are clear: We’ll sit down any time, any place, with anyone from your administration—including the president—to get a resolution here.”

Schumer also rebuked the president in an X post, writing, “THIS ISN’T TRUE,” and echoing Jeffries’ remarks.

“If Republicans are finally ready to sit down and get something done on health care for American families, Democrats will be there—ready to make it happen,” the New York Senator wrote.

A few minutes later, he doubled down in a post responding to a video of Trump golfing at his Virginia club over the weekend.

THIS ISN'T TRUE.



For months, Democrats have been demanding Trump and Republicans come to the table and work with us to deliver lower costs and better healthcare for the American people.



If Republicans are finally ready to sit down and get something done on health care for… https://t.co/dvm4kGVJwq — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 6, 2025

“This shutdown is on Trump’s shoulders,” Schumer wrote. “People will lose their paychecks, travel will be chaotic, seniors will see slowed Social Security support services—and Trump thinks it’s all a big joke.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump kept the blame going in a Truth Social post Monday evening, faulting Democrats for the shutdown which has left more than 750,000 federal workers either furloughed or working without pay, while signaling he was open for talks.

“I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open,” he wrote. “In fact, they should open our Government tonight!”

Senate Democrats have refused to advance Republicans’ short-term funding bill unless it extends Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year, which would skyrocket millions of Americans’ health care premiums.

Jeffries challenges Johnson to a House floor on the shutdown "any day this week in primetime, broadcast live to the American people." pic.twitter.com/pYelJvG21f — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 6, 2025

Trump and Republicans have cast Democrats as seeking to extend free health care to undocumented immigrants, even though they are not eligible for federal health care programs.

Earlier Monday, Jeffries—whom Trump has targeted with vulgar AI-generated memes—skewered House Speaker Mike Johnson for sending Republicans to their home districts amid the shutdown and challenged him to a live debate.