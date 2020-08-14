Top DHS Officials Are in Their Roles Illegally: Watchdog
UH OH
President Trump has a penchant for endlessly filling senior roles with “acting” leaders who don’t have to be confirmed by the Senate. But, in the case of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department Homeland Security, and Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy, it’s illegal, the Government Accountability Office says. The independent watchdog agency says the two are serving in an “invalid order of succession” under the Vacancies Reform Act, which governs how temporary appointees can be made in jobs that require Senate confirmation. When DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen left in April 2019, acting secretary Kevin McAleenan was not designated in the order of succession, GAO said. That made every subsequent personnel move invalid. The findings will be sent to the department’s Inspector General for review.