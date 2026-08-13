A top doctor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s clear health “decline.”

Daily Beast political reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice shared her boots-on-the-ground analysis of the 80-year-old president’s health struggles on The Daily Beast Podcast, saying more people than ever are concerned he is not fit to lead the free world.

“In Washington, D.C., this is sometimes a topic that is all-consuming, and then it kind of goes away,” Ewall-Wice said, referring to Dr. Jonathan Reiner’s illuminating column for the Times that was published earlier Wednesday.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner pictured with Dick Cheney after he performed a cardiac catheterization on the vice president in March 2001. Shan Thew/AFP via Getty Images

Reiner, who was previously Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, wrote that the American public “deserves answers” about Trump’s debilitation, which was punctuated this week by him falling asleep in the middle of an Oval Office event.

Jayme Leagh Franklin went viral this week after appearing behind Trump during an Oval Office event where he clearly dozed off. X

“Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well,” he wrote.

Reiner added, “Mr. Trump is probably the most photographed president in American history, and a variety of physical ailments are easy to see. He’s had large bruises on both hands, swelling in his legs and episodes when it appears that he is struggling to stay awake. He’s also had advanced imaging performed for unclear reasons. The public is again left to wonder whether the nation’s leader is OK.”

Ewall-Wice noted that Reiner’s essay will generate fresh buzz in the nation’s capital about Trump’s health, but, given the chaos of MAGA 2.0, including a months-long war with Iran, such talks seem to always “disappear” in a matter of days. While the mainstream media has at times ignored the president’s health struggles, the Daily Beast has chronicled Trump’s ailments throughout this term.

“As you watch him, you see that there are different aspects to how he carries himself, to how he looks, that have changed over time as he ages. And the White House refuses, in most cases, to address questions about this,” Ewall-Wice said.

She added, “So it has become an ongoing mystery, and they have been completely shutting down—or in some cases, combative about—questions about his health.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor. President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history, and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to.”

Trump's hands, including his non-dominant left hand, often appear bruised or slathered in makeup. Getth

Trump’s bruised hands, for example, are often played off by the White House as being due to the president’s high-dose aspirin regimen or his “frequent handshaking,” as Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it.

But she said that the on-again, off-again concerns about Trump’s health in Washington are much different than how most everyday Americans feel.

“Now, if you step outside Washington, outside the Beltway, I get more questions about Donald Trump’s appearance and his health from everyday people across America than anything else that ever happens out of Washington, D.C.,” Ewall-Wice continued.

The political journalist said Americans are growing increasingly concerned about his frequent public sleeping fits, his inability to walk in a straight line, and his makeup-covered hands.

“It is definitely a prominent topic, a very big question, as it also was in the final years of the Biden administration with President Joe Biden as he aged,” she added. “But in D.C., it’s sometimes a taboo topic, unless it’s like a hot moment in the press with something like this—doctors calling it out for what it is, which is the White House being completely shut down and not transparent, and in some cases lying about what’s clearly happening in plain sight.”