These Reversible, Machine-Washable House Shoes Are the Best Thing I’ve Put On My Feet

I’ve never been good at not wearing shoes in the house, but it’s something I’ve been trying to master after over a year of working from home. In Japan, it’s traditional to take your shoes off when you enter someone’s home, leading you to wear house shoes or slippers. That’s what inspired my new favorite footwear, Top Drawer’s Maripa House Shoes, which are modeled after Japanese house shoes and are the best thing I’ve put on my feet all year.

Maripa House Shoes Buy at topdrawer $ 59

The entire shoe is enrobed in soft, supple shearling, with the outer and heel made from a soft knit fabric. They’re stretchy, too, making them contour to your feet without constricting them. Because of their shape and size, they can be rolled into balls for storage or travel. But the best part, by far, is that they’re completely machine-washable. The slippers also come with treads that you can stick to the bottoms if you want added traction, something I’ve never seen before in other versions of house shoes. They’re the only things I wear around the house these days and they’re the only things I want to wear until I have to wash them. Our CTO Lauren Bertolini even has a second pair to wear then one is in the wash.

When it comes to being comfortable at home, these house shoes take the cake. They come in multiple colors and patterns and are even reversible, making them the perfect thing to wear while working for home.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.