Top Facebook Exec Backs Kavanaugh at Senate Hearing

One of Facebook’s top executives attended Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing on Thursday to show his personal support for the embattled Supreme Court nominee. Joel Kaplan, the social media giant’s vice president of global public policy, was spotted sitting among Kavanaugh’s supporters in one of the front rows. Facebook, which has been fending off accusations of an anti-conservative bias in recent weeks thanks to a tirade by President Trump, confirmed Kaplan’s attendance but noted that he was there in a personal capacity. Kaplan and Kavanaugh both worked in the George W. Bush administration and have reportedly remained close friends. Kaplan’s wife, Laura Cox Kaplan, has been outspoken in her support of Kavanaugh since Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault. “It seems anyone can launch an allegation without corroboration or evidence and dismantle a person’s career and their life and the lives of their family members. This is wrong,” she told CNN last week.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10