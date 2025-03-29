Top FDA Vaccine Official Resigns Citing ‘Misinformation and Lies’
The Wall Street Journal reports that Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration official who played a key role in the development of Covid-19 vaccines during the first Trump presidency, submitted his resignation on Friday after being given the choice to resign or be fired. In his resignation letter, Marks wrote, “It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” referring to newly-installed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Marks had been employed by the FDA since 2012. In response to his resignation letter, an HHS spokesperson said, “If Peter Marks does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at [the] FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy.” Kennedy has been widely criticized for his stance on vaccines; most recently, Kennedy hired a discredited skeptic known for attempting to draw a link between vaccinations and autism as a senior data analyst at the HHS.
