Top Florida Cop: Jeffrey Epstein Was Tipped Off, Found Every Loophole as Investigators Closed In
Former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter told NBC News “Dateline” that Jeffrey Epstein was likely tipped off by an insider every time his investigation got close to catching the perverted financier. Reiter described several scenarios in which investigators working covertly would go to Epstein’s home with search warrants only to find they had been cleaned of all sexual toys, devices or other materials described by his many victims. Reiter said that in one instance, the home surveillance cameras had been ripped from the walls, leaving the wires hanging. Reiter, who spent much of his career trying to convince state and federal prosecutors in Florida to charge Epstein, says he hopes to now persuade lawmakers to make sure the next Jeffrey Epstein can’t beat the system. “Epstein found every loophole,” Reiter told “Dateline” in an investigative story that aired Friday night. “I want some system in the future that this can’t happen again.”