Top Fox Analyst Rips Into ‘Decrepit’ Biden Over BBC Interview

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume called Joe Biden’s interview with the BBC a reminder of the toll that four years in office has apparently had on the 82-year-old.

In his first interview as a former president, Biden denounced a wide array of Donald Trump’s domestic and foreign policies, and stood by his decision to wait until last July to drop his reelection bid.

The sit-down with the British outlet wouldn’t be received well by most in Biden’s party, Hume said.

“It’s a reminder of just how enfeebled Biden had become well before he left office, and I can’t believe that anybody--any sentient person...in the Democratic Party is wanting Joe Biden to be back out there talking and seeming as decrepit as he seems,” Hume told Special Report‘s Bret Baier.

Biden was effectively doing Trump a favor, Hume added.

“Whatever you think about President Trump, he benefits from a comparison to Biden because whatever you think about what President Trump is saying or doing, he is by far the more commanding presence, which I think is what people want in a president,” he said.

In the previous hour on Fox, The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld was much more harsh.

“Go out literally to a pasture and pass away!” Gutfeld began his rant.

“He chose BBC, which stands for ‘Biden: Bury or Cremate,’” he continued, drawing more gasps.

“There is a reason we have hangovers. They are to remind us of the damage we do to our bodies, and what that is—that is a political hangover... because we can’t forget the abomination of this presidency,” Gutfeld said.

The conservative commentator continued with the blunt, age-related criticisms, saying Biden doesn’t have an audience “so as long as Joe emerges from the crypt with his old man smell.”

Gutfeld also used his time to bash the “zombie media existing in this purgatory for their past sins, just like that guy,” he said, gesturing to Biden. “He is a joke.”

Biden is scheduled to appear on ABC’s The View on Thursday.