‘Top Gear’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Reveals ‘Aggressive’ Cancer Diagnosis

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, sharing the news during the final episodes of the latest season of his Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm. The 66-year-old told co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper about his condition, saying simply: “I’ve got cancer.” Clarkson explained that he received the diagnosis last summer and later underwent surgery to remove 10 percent of his prostate. The diagnosis came just months after he had heart surgery to treat blocked coronary arteries. Despite describing the cancer as “aggressive,” Clarkson said doctors caught it at a very early stage, improving his outlook significantly. “If I hadn’t have got myself checked out and they hadn’t caught the problem early, this could well have been my last harvest,” he said. “It’s only because they did catch it early, there’s every hope that I’ll be harvesting this farm for many, many years to come.” Later in the episode, Clarkson is shown in hospital, where he reveals “some of the treatment has gone awry” and says he hopes to return for a sixth season.