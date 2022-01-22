German Navy Chief Out After Saying Putin Just Needs Some Respect
READ THE ROOM
Germany’s top naval officer has stepped down following controversial statements he made about Russia, including that Russian President Vladimir Putin “probably” deserves respect, and that Ukraine would never get the Crimea Peninsula back. Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach resigned his post Saturday after Ukraine summoned the German ambassador to the country to complain about his remarks. “I have asked Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect,” Schoenbach said in a statement, adding that the minister had accepted his request. He called the comments, which he made at a think tank event in India, “ill-advised.” The comments came at a fraught time, as Russia amassed 100,000 troops at its border with Ukraine and the U.S. and Europe struggled with how to respond. Germany has committed to supplying Ukrainian forces with a field hospital and medical training, but not with arms.