Top German Newspaper Reacts to Trump Victory with One Word

A renowned German newspaper responded to Donald Trump’s electoral victory in a four letter headline: “F--k.” The crassly titled article was published Wednesday in Die Zeit, a Hamburg, Germany newspaper that often features longform reporting, essays, and columns. Writing from the perspective of German citizens, author Nele Pollatschek detailed the emotions of watching live election results for the U.S. presidency. Unable to sleep out of anxiety, she wrote “Half past five is also a perfectly appropriate time for feeling helpless, for feeling sorry for yourself, for panicking and for sheer horror.” She also sarcastically detailed how Trump’s return to the White House could imperil his political adversaries. “Last time, Trump’s advisers stopped him from doing too much nonsense,” she continued. “Except that he replaced them for exactly that reason.” Pollatschek’s article was one of several pieces focused on the 2024 presidential election dominating German media coverage on Wednesday, as the European nation faces its own political tensions. The country’s most widely-read tabloid called Trump’s victory “the last warning signal for our government” as it attempts to address core issues including immigration and the economy.

