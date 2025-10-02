Donald Trump’s top GOP Senate allies dined at a fancy white-tablecloth French spot on Capitol Hill on night one of the shutdown as federal workers face potential famine.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso were spotted tucking in at Bistro Cacao, by Playbook’s Adam Wren.

The scallops served up at Bistro Cacao look particularly delicious. Bistro Cacao / Instagram

The plush eatery—which this year hosted billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates—is known for its velvet drapery, antique lamps, and magret de canard or filet de mignon, both priced at $45 per dish. Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon run up to $750, and a glass of Scotch is $60.

The two Trump loyalists did so as his failure to reach a spending agreement with the Democrats left hundreds of thousands of federal workers facing furlough and food banks, as they did during the previous government shutdown in 2018.

Bistro Cacao has been welcoming D.C. movers and shakers since 2009. Bistro Cacao / Instagram

Big names like Bill Gates, pictured with owner Hulya Bolukbasi, have chosen to eat at Bistro Cacao when in D.C. Bistro Cacao / Instagram

Thune, 64, and Barrasso, 73, are the GOP’s leading lights in the Senate standoff, where Republicans are pushing a “clean” continuing resolution while Democrats insist on preserving Affordable Care Act subsidies and undoing Medicaid trims.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (center) and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (at right shoulder) must have worked up an appetite. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Senate failed to pass dueling measures on Tuesday night—hours before the lights went out on government funding for the first time since 2018—setting up a prolonged fight with hundreds of thousands of livelihoods now at risk.

However, this isn’t the GOP’s only Capitol cuisine gaffe of the fall. Last month, Trump was jeered as “Hitler” by protestors during a filmed visit to Joe’s Seafood, a surf ’n’ turf spot close to the White House.

The media moment was an attempt to showcase D.C.’s security after he deployed the National Guard, but it backfired on the 79-year-old.

President Donald Trump leaves Joe's Seafood restaurant in September. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

But it’s not just Republicans who visit Bistro Cacao. In 2023, it was reported that the then-Montana senator Jon Tester’s campaign and leadership PAC had spent at least $1.2 million at restaurants since 2006—including $15,745 at Bistro Cacao.

The Daily Beast contacted Thune, Barrasso, and the White House for comment.

Ryan Wrasse, for Thune, pointed to a post he had made on X, in which he said: “Thune and colleagues ate dinner *gasp* at one of the last remaining restaurants on the Senate-side of the Capitol.

“Everyone who knows Thune’s Midwest frugality knows he’s a huge fan of $750 bottles of wine ...C’mon, guys. Nice try.”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson—working for a press office that has admitted it is stretched due to the shutdown, and blaming, as ever, Dems, for that—simply copied and pasted her response to a previous Beast story about the shutdown.