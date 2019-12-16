‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Drops

Read it at ET Online
The latest trailer for the long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun popped on Monday, showing Tom Cruise’s naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell jetting through the skies in Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise has said the new film is “a love letter to aviation.” The film will show Maverick training new, young fighter pilots played by Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Manny Jacinto. The long-awaited movie also stars Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly. It is set to drop on June 26, 2020.