‘Top Gun’ Star’s Partner Shares His Chilling Final Moments

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a passenger allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the rear when she inadvertently skipped his drinks order. Federal prosecutors say the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles was forced to land in Atlanta after Cody James Maluck, 32, allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the bottom hard enough to move her body forward. According to a federal complaint reviewed by The Independent, the attendant skipped Maluck during beverage service because he appeared to be asleep. Moments later, she “felt a slap to her buttocks area with sufficient force to cause her body to move forward,” the complaint says. She turned around to see Maluck raising his hands and saying words to the effect of, “I didn’t do anything.” Another flight attendant told investigators she heard a yell and saw her colleague lurch forward “as if she had been struck or pushed.” The pilot diverted the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Atlanta police met the plane and detained Maluck. The FBI later took over the investigation. Maluck allegedly admitted he touched the attendant’s buttocks but denied striking her hard enough to move her forward.
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- 1Delta Flight Diverted After Passenger Accused of Sick ActFLIGHTMAREWhat began as a routine cross-country flight ended with federal charges.
- 2HGTV Star Set to Get His Own Daytime Talk ShowCAN HE DO IT?The “Property Brothers” star has taped a pilot that could see him help daytime TV get a much-needed makeover.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 3Bond Girl Reveals Terrifying Encounter With Oscar WinnerSHOCKING REVEALMadeline Smith claims that Warren Beatty left her terrified by exposing himself ‘stark naked’ and asking to cuddle when she was still a virgin.
- 4‘Top Gun’ Star’s Partner Shares His Chilling Final Moments‘SO DIFFICULT’Wendy Gledhill was with her partner just moments before her son stabbed him.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 58-Time Oscar Nominee Will Finally Get Her StatuetteSHE WON’T BE IGNOREDThe actress is a record-breaking Oscar nominee, with eight nominations and zero wins.
- 6‘Stranger Things’ Actor Details Blow-Up With Co-Star‘RUPTURE-AND-REPAIR’“It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing,” the star said.
- 7Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Mom’s Chilling Last Words‘I COULDN’T MOVE’Blanchard’s mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition in which a parent invents or causes illnesses to make it appear their child is sick.
- 8Putin’s Missile Chief Killed in Fiery Car BlastINVESTIGATION UNDERWAYThe car bombing occurred close to the scene where another Putin general was killed in April 2025.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 9‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Blessed Ex-Wife’s New MarriageGOOD TERMSHeather McComb remarried 16 years after her divorce from James Van Der Beek.
- 10Mom, 36, Trampled by Elephant While Walking Kids to SchoolNIGHTMARE ATTACKThe 36-year-old widow was with her kids when a wild elephant charged, killing her and leaving her son seriously injured.
Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott, is set to tape a pilot for a new daytime talk show tentatively titled Better! With Jonathan Scott. The move would make him the first fresh face to launch a syndicated daytime talk show in four years. The genre has been shrinking rapidly, with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sherri, The Steve Wilkos Show, and Karamo all slated to end this year. NBCUniversal has exited the first-run syndication business entirely. According to the project description, the series aims to help viewers “live better” through expert tips and conversations with high-profile guests. The show is currently being considered for syndication beginning in the fall of 2027. Scott, who rose to fame alongside twin brother Drew Scott on HGTV’s Property Brothers franchise, has spent years building a home-improvement empire. Beyond television, the brothers co-founded Scott Brothers Global and oversee multiple home and lifestyle brands. Jonathan Scott has previously said he has renovated more than 1,000 homes. He is currently engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel after the pair met in August 2019.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
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If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Former Bond girl, Madeline Smith, claims she was left “absolutely terrified” when actor, Warren Beatty, allegedly greeted her naked and asked for “a cuddle” at a party in the ‘60s. In her upcoming memoir, Madeline Smith, Bond Girl: From 60s Fashion Model to Half a Century on Stage and Screen, Smith revealed that she first met the Bonnie & Clyde actor at Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate’s wedding celebration in 1968, where he allegedly told her she was “the most beautiful girl” he had ever met. The 76-year-old actress recounts that what she believed would be a harmless invitation to spend the afternoon with the Oscar-winning star took a dark turn. Smith says she was shown into a room where Beatty was lying “stark naked” while talking on the phone. “I was absolutely terrified. I was a virgin,” she recalled in an interview with The Telegraph. When she responded that she was heading home, Smith claims Beatty suggested that “it would be nice to have a cuddle.” She replied in horror: “My idea of cuddling is obviously fully clothed.” Beatty did not immediately respond to request for comment.
‘Top Gun’ Star’s Partner Shares His Chilling Final Moments
Top Gun actor James Handy’s long-time partner has shared what happened on the morning her son allegedly killed her long-term boyfriend. Wendy Gledhill, who had been with Handy for more than 30 years, told the Daily Mail that she heard him open the front door to get the newspaper at 9 a.m. on June 3. She says 30 minutes later, LAPD knocked on her door. “They said someone had called 911 and they told me someone was wrapped in a blanket outside the house,” she said. Gledhill’s son, Michael, 44, who had been living with the couple and suffers from schizophrenia, has been charged with one count of murder. Gledhill said her son had stopped taking his medication a week earlier but that she has no idea what sparked the altercation. A police report states that Michael was the one to call 911 and said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Police say Handy, 81, was unconscious and bleeding from a stab wound to the chest when first responders arrived at his Tarzana, California, residence. He was pronounced dead in hospital. “I was with James for 31 years and of course I loved him dearly,” Gledhill said. “This is so difficult.”
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The prolific Glenn Close is finally getting her flowers after more than half a century in Hollywood and eight Oscar nominations to her name. The 79-year-old is set to receive an Honorary Oscar this coming November at the Governors Awards for her historic contributions to the film industry. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking,” Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in Wednesday’s announcement. “Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close’s unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema.” Close has over 100 film credits to her name and Oscar nominations for roles in The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy. She is not only a record-breaking Oscar nominee, with eight nominations and zero wins, but she is also on her way to EGOT status. Close has three Emmys and three Tonys to her name, but no Grammy, despite three nominations for the music award.
Stranger Things actor David Harbour is speaking out about an argument with his co-star Millie Bobby Brown. A Daily Mail article reported last fall that Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix show, had “filed a harassment and bullying claim” against Harbour, who plays Eleven’s father figure, Chief Jim Hopper. In an interview published Wednesday, Harbour told Variety that their relationship is as strong as ever. “I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years—you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements,” Harbour said, adding that in the context of a hit show, “there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved.” But it ended up fine. “It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine,” the actor added. He even let slip that he and Brown aren’t done collaborating just yet. “You’ll see more of me and Millie—10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me,” Harbour said. He also called the timing of the story’s release “a weird thing.” The article was published a week after the release of his ex-wife Lily Allen’s bombshell album about their tumultuous relationship. Brown, for her part, told Variety that their relationship is just fine. “Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,” Brown told Variety in an emailed statement.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed exactly what her mother Dee Dee’s last words were before she was killed by Blanchard’s boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in a murder that the two planned together. “I heard screaming. It was a horrible sound. It was screaming. It was shock,” Blanchard, 34, told Paul Brunson on a Tuesday episode of the We Need to Talk podcast. “I almost think I heard ‘Who are you?’ was asked,” later confirmed by Godejohn’s testimony. Her mother’s final moments were just as haunting, as Godejohn responded, “I am death,” before stabbing Dee Dee to death. Blanchard recalled hearing “one sharp scream” before silence, at which point she believed her mother died. Dee Dee was killed in June 2015. Blanchard served eight years in prison before her release in 2023, while Godejohn is serving a life sentence “I felt like I wanted to go and help her, but I was terrified at the same time,” Blanchard continued, describing the harrowing night. “Like my body was paralyzed. I couldn’t move. And I was so focused and trying to breathe and block it out.” Blanchard was hiding in the bathroom during the murder. “I don’t think he said anything. He had cut his finger. And so he wanted me to bandage him up,” Blanchard said. “And he wanted me to hug him. So there was this sort of embrace where I was in a state of shock. But I couldn’t believe what happened.” Since Blanchard’s release, she’s become a reality TV star and influencer. The 34-year-old also welcomed daughter Aurora with boyfriend Ken Urker in 2024.
A leading officer in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack. Images and video shared on social media show the vehicle exploding in Balashikha, around six miles east of Moscow. The driver has been identified in Russian and Ukrainian media as Damir Davydov, a general in the supply department for the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian military. Investigators said that the driver died from his injuries at the scene, but did not disclose any further information. The car bombing occurred close to the scene where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia’s General Staff, was killed in a car bombing in April 2025. The same day, another car bomb was detected by authorities in south-west Moscow. The bomb was believed to be targeting an employee of a scientific production enterprise, reported Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been an explosion in Balashikha, but that the details “are not subject to disclosure in connection with the investigation that is underway.” Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for either car bomb.
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Heather McComb said that she received blessings from her ex-husband on her new marriage before his passing. “Just to have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold in my heart,” McComb, 49, the ex-wife of the late actor James Van Der Beek, said in an interview with Us Weekly. The Dawson’s Creek star died on Feb. 11, 2026, due to colorectal cancer, leaving behind his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, whom he was married to for 16 years and had six children with. The two wed the same year as McComb and Van Der Beek’s divorce, which came after seven years of marriage. Given McComb’s statement, the two seem to have ended on amicable terms. “I think that when I look back, that is really what I hold in my heart—how he loved everybody in his life, especially Kimberly and those beautiful kids.” McComb married actor and writer Scott Michael Campbell on May 30, just under four months after the passing of her ex-husband. Kimberly has since spoken out about her husband’s passing. In a tribute to her husband posted to her Instagram three months after his passing, she said, “Words just don’t capture what grief is.”
A single mother in India has been trampled to death by an elephant as she walked her two children to school. People reports that the 36-year-old woman, identified only as Mari, was escorting her kids to school on June 8in the Chinnakanal village of Southern India when they unknowingly crossed paths with a female elephant and its calf. Foggy weather conditions obscured the family’s view when the animal charged, killing the mother. Her 11-year-old son suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a regional hospital after a rickshaw driver heard the family’s cries for help. Her daughter managed to escape unharmed. The tragedy has sparked outrage in the region, where residents say encounters with wild elephants have become an increasingly dangerous part of daily life. Although authorities had issued warnings about elephant activity earlier that morning, locals argue existing safeguards have done little to protect families. Mari’s relatives have demanded government support for her children, whom she had been raising alone since her husband’s death two years ago. “She has no husband and was raising two children alone,” her brother told local media, “Who will take care of those children now?” There are currently 17 elephants roaming the village, response teams have been deployed to drive the wild animals away from residential areas.