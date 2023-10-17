Top Hamas Military Commander Killed During Israeli Airstrike

Read it at AP
An Israeli airstrike killed Ayman Nofal, a high-ranking military commander for Hamas, the group confirmed in a statement reported by the Associated Press. Nofal led Hamas’ operations in central Gaza and was a member of the higher military council of Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades. Photos show dozens of mourners in attendance at Nofal’s funeral at a Palestinian refugee camp on Tuesday. Nofal’s killing marks the highest-profile death among Hamas leadership since the conflict began. The strike targeted the Bureij camp in central Gaza, Hamas said.