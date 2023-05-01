Top Political Adviser to New York Guv Resigns After Bombshell Report
‘OBSCURE OPERATIVE’
A senior adviser and confidant of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul resigned abruptly in an email to colleagues Sunday after The New York Times published a report citing a toxic work environment created by the friend of the governor. In a report last week, the Times called adviser Adam C. Sullivan “an obscure operative who has leveraged a close bond with Ms. Hochul to become perhaps the most powerful political force in New York who almost no one knows,” alleging he spoke down to and disrespected colleagues, nearly all of whom were women. The paper spoke to at least 15 people “at all levels who said Mr. Sullivan is known as a divisive presence.” On Sunday, Sullivan apologized for his behavior and said that “in retrospect, I can see the toll that the campaign took on me.” In the email, sent after 5 p.m., according to the Times, Sullivan said that in agreement with the governor “and after some serious thinking, I think it best if I take some time away from politics and the campaign environment and get healthy.” Responding to his resignation, Hochul said: “I was disappointed by what was described in The New York Times story about Adam, and he and I agreed that he should step back.”