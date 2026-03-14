Top ICE Barbie Goon Failing to Secure New Job

Tricia McLaughlin, the former Department of Homeland Security spokesperson who abruptly left the department last month, is struggling to find a new gig.

McLaughlin has received no job offers in conservative media, despite reaching out to several outlets and being a regular face on right-wing airwaves.

McLaughlin, 31, has reached out to Newsmax and Real America’s Voice about getting a role, but has not received an offer from those channels, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Despite frequently appearing on Fox News and the channel’s long history of hiring former Trump administration officials, her controversial connections have done little to get her a role there.

McLaughlin made frequent apperances on Fox News America's Newsroom/Fox News

“Fox is pretty picky, and they don’t like to deal with drama,” one insider told the Daily Mail.

McLaughlin had been among the staunchest public supporters of Trump’s harsh immigration policies. Trump had frequently praised McLaughlin for her TV appearances, writing on his Truth Social just after a Fox News hit, “Tricia really knows her ‘STUFF!’”

McLaughlin left DHS in February, at a time when the agency was riddled with controversy over its handling of the killings of two U.S. citizens, Minnesota mother Renee Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti, at the hands of the department’s federal agents.

McLaughlin has been embroiled in her own personal controversy as well. Her husband, Ben Yoho, had benefited from a $220 million no-bid, taxpayer-funded contract that produced border patrol ads starring Kristi Noem.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin with her husband, Ben Yoho. Instagram

It was that ad that wound up being the final nail in the coffin for Noem’s time leading DHS, as President Donald Trump fired her two days after she was pressed on Capitol Hill about the pricey ad, which featured her riding horseback in her native South Dakota.

Yoho’s firm was paid through the ad campaign as a subcontractor, which has raised serious concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

McLaughin has entered crisis comms mode over the reports about her husband’s firm profiting from her connection at DHS, lashing out online at reporters and news outlets, including the Daily Beast, demanding they retract or update their stories.

McLaughlin has been in crisis PR mode since leaving DHS. @TriciaOhio/X

In the meantime, her husband, whom she referred to as her fiancé in her post trashing the Daily Beast, continues to work at his firm in the couple’s native Ohio.

The firm is also working on former ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan’s congressional campaign in Ohio. Sheahan, a longtime Noem loyalist, fled DHS just before McLaughlin resigned.