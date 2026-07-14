Top ICE Official Hails Breakthrough in Renee Good Shooting Probe

A senior ICE official has welcomed the handover of evidence in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good, saying it is “a good first step.” Good, 37, an unarmed mother of three, was shot dead by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis as she tried to drive away from officers. VA intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, also 37, was killed by agents at a protest in the city on Jan. 24. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Monday that federal prosecutors had turned over hard drives of statements and bodycam footage, along with the Honda Pilot in which Good was shot, after Minnesota sued the administration in March. “The wonderful thing now is we have all the evidence,” Moriarty said. Antonio Romanucci, 65, the Good family’s attorney, called the handover “an important and meaningful step towards justice and accountability.” The ICE official had previously told PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s new sister investigations Substack, in April that the FBI needed to “s--t or get off the pot” over its stalled probe into Good’s killing. PunchUp also revealed that Ross had been quietly moved to a new role in a new state, sparking anger in Congress. A senior ICE insider also told PunchUp that agents are being “pushed to the breaking point” by White House demands for 2,000 arrests a day, blaming the quotas for two fatal shootings in the past week. They called for operations to be paused. Just hours later, sources told PunchUp that they had been halted nationwide. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, DHS, and ICE for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.