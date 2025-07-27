Top MAGA Rep’s 20-Year-Old Son Cited for Alleged Child Abuse

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son has been slapped with misdemeanor child abuse charges—the latest in a series of encounters with law enforcement.

Tyler Boebert, 20, the eldest of the top MAGA representative’s four sons, received a citation for “criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred” for an incident involving the congresswoman’s grandson on July 11, Denver media outlet Westword reported.

Authorities have not yet released details of the incident, which the congresswoman, 38, has described as “a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

The Congresswoman herself is no stranger to controversy, making headlines over the years for her far-right rhetoric and promotion of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, to mention nothing of her outlandish behaviour that has included, among other things, heckling former President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, getting booted out of a movie theatre for vaping and fondling her date, and bringing a loaded gun into Congress.

It’s also not the first time her son, Tyler, has found himself in the news.

In September 2022, Tyler received a ticket for careless driving after allegedly flipping his dad’s SUV into a local creek bed, with the vehicle’s passenger suffering severe lacerations to their hand and multiple concussions, Westworld reported.

That case was eventually downgraded to a “defective vehicle for headlights” citation after Boebert’s eldest entered into a plea deal with prosecutors in Garfield County, where the family lives.

Then last January, Tyler reportedly phoned 911 to claim his father, Jayson, Boebert’s ex-husband, had assaulted him, pushing him “to the ground and [pushing] his thumb into his mouth” while carrying a rifle, according to Westworld.

Jayson was subsequently arrested and charged with six crimes, three of which related to a domestic violence incident involving the MAGA representative at a restaurant earlier that month.

Less than a month later, police hit Tyler himself with more than a dozen felony charges relating to a series of thefts and the use of credit cards stolen from a number of local gas stations.

He pleaded guilty and received a two-year deferred judgment, which would see his record cleared if he makes it through a 24-month probation term without reoffending.

Westword reports it’s unclear at this stage whether this month’s citation will affect that deal. The congresswoman told the outlet in a statement that the ticket represents a “one-time incident” with “no injury or physical abuse involved.”

“Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year; unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house,” her statement reportedly reads.