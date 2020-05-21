CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Top Mueller Prosecutor to Host Biden Campaign Fundraiser
QUESTIONABLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden will receive some help for his presidential campaign from a top figure in the Russia investigation. Andrew Weissmann, the former lead prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s special counsel team and a former U.S. Justice Department official, is scheduled to headline a virtual fundraiser for Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, on June 2, according to an invitation of the event obtained by The Wall Street Journal. The fundraiser is being billed as a “fireside chat” put on by the “Biden Victory Fund,” a joint fundraising committee between Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Weissmann reportedly left the Justice Department in April to join a private firm.