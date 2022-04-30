Top Musk Associate Reportedly Wants To Give Charles C. Johnson His Twitter Account Back
TROLLS WELCOMED BACK
One of Elon Musk’s top associates reportedly assured notorious right-wing troll Charles C. Johnson that he would get his suspended Twitter account back “soon.” The Wall Street Journal reports that Johnson texted Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family investment office, shortly after the billionaire offered to buy the social media platform, writing: “When do I get my Twitter account back?” Birchall reportedly responded: “Hopefully soon.” Johnson was banned from Twitter in 2015 after he asked his followers for donations to help “take out” Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson. Johnson sued the company in 2018, claiming the company violated his right to free speech, but the suit was ultimately struck down. Johnson told the Journal he wanted his account back but didn’t plan to tweet often, remarking: “I’m over Twitter.”