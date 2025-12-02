Top Nancy Mace Aide Quits as He Blasts Her as MAGA Traitor

A top aide to Rep. Nancy Mace announced he was quitting in a dramatic X post Monday, accusing the South Carolina congresswoman and gubernatorial hopeful of betraying MAGA.

Austin McCubbin, a campaign consultant to Mace, fumed that she has “decided to turn her back on MAGA to hug the political cactus that is the Rand Paul + Thomas Massie wing of the Party” and advised voters to “scratch her name from the list” in the X post.

McCubbin claimed that Mace had directed a friend to send a “7-figure check” to a PAC aligned with Paul. The Kentucky senator has drawn the ire of MAGA for being one of the few Republicans to regularly criticize President Donald Trump; as has Massie, a Kentucky congressman.

Nancy Mace has yet again decided to turn her back on MAGA to hug the political cactus that is the Rand Paul + Thomas Massie wing of the Party.



I have notified her and her team that I am resigning because of this.



My name has been used publicly, while going back on her word to… https://t.co/h1pYBe0ZFr — J. Austin McCubbin (@austinmccubbin) December 1, 2025

Repeatedly emphasizing his “loyalty” to Trump, McCubbin said that Mace is “wittingly or unwittingly a proxy for Rand Paul’s 2028 presidential campaign.”

“That’s the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he wrote. “She wouldn’t hear it when I warned her about the political risks and offered alternative solutions. She accused me of mansplaining, a woke term used by people who hate men, who ironically are her best demographic. That dog don’t hunt.”

Money may have also played a role in McCubbin’s split from the campaign.

Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both from Kentucky, have drawn President Donald Trump's wrath for being one of the few Republicans who push back against him. Lexington Herald-Leader/Tasha Poullard/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“My name has been used publicly, while going back on her word to pay me, to trade on my Team Trump status and to work on her behalf with the White House, and I am 100% breaking with her campaign out of loyalty to the President,” wrote the consultant.

A spokesperson for Mace told Politico, “Mr. McCubbin didn’t raise a dime for the campaign or better yet, never even bothered showing up. When he demanded $10,000 a month for ‘services’ and was told no, he ran straight to X. Good luck with that.”

🤭 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 1, 2025

Mace posted on X Monday evening, “The feeling when a political “consultant” demands $10k per month to give you bad advice you’ll never use... and they cry on social media when you turn them down...” alongside a GIF of GoodFellas character Henry Hill laughing hysterically.

In response, McCubbin wrote, “It sounds strange leaning into admitting to not paying me what we agreed upon other than deflecting from the actual reason I couldn’t politically have anything to do with your campaign.”

President Trump paid me $10k/mo to run the SC operation and honored his commitments, and I worked incredibly hard with my Team Trump colleagues to help him.



It sounds strange leaning into admitting to not paying me what we agreed upon other than deflecting from the actual reason… https://t.co/CuLV6RZ1W6 — J. Austin McCubbin (@austinmccubbin) December 1, 2025

Mace was first elected to the House in 2020 and McCubbin managed Mace’s first reelection bid in 2022, according to Politico.

Mace was among the GOP rebels who defied Trump by signing Massie’s discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein files earlier this month.

However, she continues to embrace the MAGA brand and frequently posts in support of the president. Trump’s endorsement is highly coveted by GOP candidates in the state he won by nearly 18 points in 2024.