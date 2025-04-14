Top NFL Draft Prospect, 24, Led Police on Chase Before Death
Kyren Lacy, the 24-year-old NFL draft prospect who died over the weekend from an apparent suicide, led police on a chase right before his death. The former Louisiana State University wide receiver was found dead in his crashed car after the Houston-area chase with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Preliminary information indicates that Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing,” officials stated. Less than an hour before, police were called by a female family member who claimed that the pair had argued and he had discharged a firearm into the ground. Lacy’s death came just two days before a grand jury was expected to hear his case of alleged involvement in a December car crash that killed a 78-year-old man. Lacy was later arrested and charged with negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, and felony hit-and-run with death, according to the New York Post. His attorney claimed that the athlete “was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process.”