Mick Jagger’s fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, isn’t sweating the four-decade age gap between her and the 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman. “He’s younger than me!” Hamrick, 37, quipped in an interview with Page Six. “He’s amazing, he really is.” The former ballerina revealed in April that she and Jagger had been engaged for “two or three years.” The two met in 2014 while touring Japan, Jagger with The Rolling Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. They welcomed a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in 2016. Hamrick previously addressed the age gap in an interview with The Times, saying she tunes out public opinion: “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.” Jagger, who was married to Bianca Jagger from 1971 to 1978 and has been in a series of long-term relationships since, has fathered a total of eight children with five women. The rock ‘n’ roll icon’s eldest child, Karis Hunt Jagger, 54, is more than four decades older than 8-year-old Deveraux.
Top-Earning NFL QB Abruptly Retires After Shoulder Injury
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr abruptly announced his retirement after suffering a devastating shoulder injury. Carr, 34, released a statement Saturday explaining that he had decided to permanently step away from the game after much “prayer and in discussion” with his wife. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience,” Carr said. “It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials, and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.” Carr was a second-round draft pick in 2014, and he spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in four Pro Bowls. He has played in one playoff game and has earned an estimated $195.6 million as the No. 16 highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Spotrac.com. Carr reportedly began experiencing shoulder pain in late March on the heels of suffering a concussion and left-hand injury in December 20224. The official social media accounts for the Saints reposted Carr’s statement.
Venerated country music star Johnny Rodriguez has died shortly after entering hospice, according to his family. He was 73. Rodriguez’s daughter announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday—the same day he died. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family,” Aubry wrote. She added that her father was “not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world” but “also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.” Born in Sabinal, Texas, Rodriguez was discovered by a music promoter after he was overheard singing in a jail cell. He is recognized as one of the earliest Hispanic country music stars, per Saving Country Music. “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support … during this time of grief,” Aubry added.
Billionaire superstar Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in pal Blake Lively‘s legal battle with her former co-star and director Justin Baldoni ahead of the trial, which is set to begin in March of next year. Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, their PR rep Leslie Sloane and The New York Times are all seeking to be dismissed from the $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit. In a statement given to Deadline, a spokesperson for Lively decried Team Baldoni’s attempt to turn the lawsuit into “entertainment for the tabloids,” adding that, “This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Swift was quick to emphasize the superstar’s lack of connection to It Ends With Us, saying in a statement, “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Soap opera veteran Denise Alexander has passed away at the age of 85. Best known for playing Lesley Webber on General Hospital and Susan Hunter Martin on Days of Our Lives, Alexander began acting in the early 1950s before joining Days of Our Lives in 1966. Following her departure from Days of Our Lives in 1973, she joined General Hospital, where she spent the next 11 years as a series regular and earned herself a Daytime Emmy nomination in the process. In 1996, she returned to the show, staying on as a recurring character until 2009. In 2013, she returned briefly for the soap’s 50th anniversary, then made guest appearances again in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Alexander’s death was announced on social media by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who wrote, “I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber—one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television—for nearly five decades." He added, “On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace.”
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is suing Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” on Google Maps for users in the United States. The tech giant made the change in February after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that instituted the name change across the federal government. Sheinbaum, who has frequently clashed with Trump, warned Google at the time that legal action was on the table if it didn’t reverse course. Google has defended its use of the new label, saying it aligns with “official government sources.” The company has kept the original name for users in Mexico, but elsewhere it now appears as “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).” The news comes one day after the Republican-led House voted to codify the change. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sponsored the bill, said renaming the body of water was “one of the most important things we can do this Congress.” Meanwhile, Trump is eyeing a new name for the Persian Gulf, reportedly favoring “Gulf of Arabia” or “Arabian Gulf.”
Kanye West is once again going to war with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian—this time alleging Kardashian left their daughter North West, 11, unattended in a vehicle during parts of the Met Gala on Monday. TMZ obtained a cease-and-desist letter from West “concerning the welfare and custody” of their children, which takes Kardashian to task over the alleged Met Gala incident. He also took issue with limitations to his time with their four kids, whom they share joint custody of. He also complained that Kardashian shared images of North on TikTok. West claims in the filing that Kardashian is using her daughter for “personal or commercial gain,” which “disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.” The legal letter mentions that West’s lawyer represents both West and his current wife, Bianca Censori, in the matter, though she doesn’t seem to have any legal stake in the disagreement. West and Kardashian most recently got into a legal row over West putting North’s vocals on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced rapper currently on trial for alleged sex trafficking and prostitution.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard‘s teenage daughter was among 80 or so people arrested after a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University, police sources have told the New York Post. Ramona Sarsgaard, 18, was done for criminal trespassing, the sources added, on Wednesday. The Columbia college student was given a desk appearance ticket and must appear before a judge, the report states. Two university security officers were injured during the protest which saw hordes of young people storm into the Butler Library on Wednesday as students prepared to sit their final exams. Gyllenhaal, 47, made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter in 2021. She said she used to be “judgmental” of other peoples’ parenting until she had Ramona. “I would look at someone talking on a cell phone while her baby was asleep in a stroller and think: ‘How can that mother have her cell phone out?’” she told Scholastic Parent & Child in 2020. “Then you actually have a baby and you’re like: ‘She’s sleeping; I have 10 minutes; I’ll make three phone calls,”’ she shared. The actress, whose brother is fellow Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, said she became less judgmental overall after welcoming Ramona in 2007.
A famed New York law firm’s $100-million pro bono deal with President Donald Trump is backfiring as employees jump ship in anger. The Wall Street Journal reported that lawyers are exiting Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in anger after the firm committed to providing free legal services in support of Trump. Cadwalader, NY’s oldest firm, made the deal to skate punitive damages made by Trump’s February flurry of executive orders targeting law firms that he said were “weaponizing” the legal system against him. Cadwalader was also among three other firms—A&O Shearman, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher—that claimed their independence has not been compromised despite deals with Trump, according to letters dated April 28, Reuters reported. However, Cadwalader’s exiting employees appear unconvinced. Sources told the Journal that the key partner in the firm’s litigation group is heading to a smaller firm, along with other litigators planning their outs. J.B. Howard, a former Maryland deputy attorney general and counsel at the firm, is also reportedly on the outs after protesting the firm’s Trump deal. “Departures can be tough,” a firm spokesperson told the Journal. “Some attrition is normal and expected; it is part of the typical rhythm of a successful firm.”
Kayla Tausche, a senior correspondent at CNN who recently shifted off the White House beat, is leaving the network after just two years, according to The New York Post. In a farewell letter to her colleagues, Tausche did not give reason for her departure. “I’m off to chase the next big story,” she wrote, according to Status. CNN did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment, and Tausche could not be reached. Tausche, who joined CNN from CNBC in July 2023, was a White House correspondent during Joe Biden’s presidency. However, her tenure in the White House role appears to have ended in February, based on her personal LinkedIn page. Her latest status shows her as “senior correspondent” at CNN. Her departure from the network comes as CNN has faced a crisis over its ratings, trailing behind competitors Fox News and MSNBC. It laid off hundreds of staffers in January amid slumping viewership. The network has also made a number of personnel changes to prepare for Donald Trump’s return to office, like bringing star Kaitlan Collins back to the White House as its chief correspondent. At CNBC, Tausche co-hosted the network’s business and tech show, Squawk Alley, from 2014 to 2017 before becoming a senior White House correspondent.