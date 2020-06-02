Top NYPD Cop Takes a Knee to Defuse Protest Tensions

In the latest example of police defusing tensions by expressing solidarity with protesters, the NYPD chief of department took a knee at the request of a crowd in Manhattan. CBS News reporter David Begnaud tweeted video of the moment, which happened after someone threw water bottles at officers massed near Washington Square Park. A protest leader called for peace, and then Chief Terrence Monahan took the mic. “We all know Minnesota was wrong,” he said. “We stand with you on that.” After he exhorted the protesters not to let outsiders incite violence, Monahan was asked to kneel with protesters. Holding the hands of two in the crowd, he did just that.