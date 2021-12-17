CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Top NYPD Cops Put on Desk Duty for Faking COVID Vaccine Cards
NO JAB, NO JOB
Read it at New York Post
Two top officers in the New York City Police Department have lost their guns and their shields for lying about coronavirus vaccinations, the New York Post reports. Both Lt. Joseph Marsella and Capt. Desmond Morales registered as vaccinated with faked credentials, according to the Post. As a result, the agency has reportedly placed both on desk duty and launched internal affairs investigations. A source told the Post, “There’s two modified right now. There’s numerous people being summonsed by the attorney general and FBI.” In November, the NYPD sent 34 officers home for failing to comply with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate that all members of the force be inoculated.