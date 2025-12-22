Top Putin General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb Blast
OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD
Another of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals has been assassinated, after a bomb exploded under his car, local authorities report. The country’s top crime investigation agency, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, believes Ukraine could be behind Monday’s blast, potentially making it the latest home soil assassination in a long list since the war began. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who was head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff and a veteran of the wars in Chechnya and Syria, died from his injuries in the explosion in Moscow. “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” RIC spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the situation, according to the Russian defense ministry via the Associated Press. The assassination comes little over a year after the death of the military’s chief of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who was killed by a bomb hidden in an e-scooter. Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attack.