BBQs and Outdoor Get-Togethers Don’t Have to End With Summer During Today’s Amazon Sale
As summer wanes and fall approaches, there’s no reason to pump the brakes on spending time in your favorite outdoor spaces. And today’s sale on Amazon is here to help with up to 40% off top-rated fire pits and heat lamps. The Endless Summer Gas Outdoor Fire Table makes it easy to stay warm with a fire table that elevates the style of any outdoor space. 50,000 BTUs will create warmth around the table. And its stamped steel leaf design will keep it looking better than a pile of wood. Get it right now for $170 (down from $266). Or check out the Endless Summer Outdoor Fireplace, whose 10,000 BTUs are built into its faux stone construction. A hidden control panel makes getting it going a breeze (even when there’s a breeze!). Today only, it’s going for $90 (down from $150). And if you’re into more focused energy, you’ll want to grab the Sunjoy Lawrence Patio Heater for $99 (down from $140) during the day-long sale). It’s styled with a sleek bronze hammered finish and a valve knob makes it very easy to set the perfect temperature. Its wheels mean you can move it around your outdoor space without lifting and it’ll give off up to 47,000 BTUs of heat to the group of people around and near it. If you want to get use of the outdoors even after they’ve turned a bit cooler, this sale is your opportunity to keep things hot. | Shop on Amazon >
