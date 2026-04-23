Top Republican Admits MAGA Reps Want Ghislaine Maxwell Pardoned

House members investigating pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are considering whether a pardon of his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, will help advance their investigation.

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were divided on the option, with some indulging the idea of President Donald Trump granting her the pardon in exchange for her cooperation, Politico reported.

That’s according to Chairman James Comer, who fired back after the article was published, clarifying that he was against pardoning Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking, but did not dispute that some members were considering it.

“I made my position clear: I am not open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell,“ Comer wrote on X. ”In the future, use my full statement. Don’t post clickbait.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, invoked the 5th Amendment when she appeared before the House Oversight Committee in February. Oversight Committee

Maxwell appeared remotely from prison before the committee as part of their investigation into the convicted sex offender and the handling of the Epstein documents in February.

But rather than answer lawmakers’ questions, she instead invoked the 5th Amendment to avoid self-incrimination. Her legal team has repeatedly called for a pardon.

When asked whether he believed it was a favorable deal to issue a pardon in return for Maxwell’s testimony, Comer said, “A lot of people do.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, pictured on February 9 after Ghislaine Maxwell's appearance before his committee, said in an interview with Politico that some of the members on his committee were open to pardoning her in exchange for her cooperation. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

While Comer did not share who on his panel backed granting her a pardon, he told Politico they were “split on that” and that he did not speak for the committee.

Democrats on the committee were quick to blast the idea of letting Maxwell off the hook.

“Hell no,” wrote Rep. James Walkinshaw of Virginia on X. “Honestly shocking that this is even being discussed.”

“It’s outrageous that Republicans on the Oversight Committee are considering a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell,” wrote Ranking Member Robert Garcia. “She is a sexual abuser who facilitated the rape of women and children. This is a shameful way to treat survivors. Oversight Democrats are united in opposing any pardon.”

But Trump, who is an associate of both Epstein and Maxwell, has not ruled out pardoning the convicted sex trafficker as his own relationship with the pair has come under intense scrutiny.

Asked about it repeatedly by reporters since last summer, Trump claimed he had not thought about pardoning her despite her name being front-and-center in the headlines as the scandal over the botched Epstein documents release sent the country into a frenzy.

Later last year, Trump said he would have to “take a look at it.”