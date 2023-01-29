House Foreign Affairs Republican Agrees With 2025 War on China Prediction
‘PROJECTING WEAKNESS’
The Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee agreed on Sunday that the U.S. could find itself at war with China by 2025. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) was concurring with a comment made by Air Force General Mike Minihan, who allegedly told troops “my gut tells me will fight in 2025,” according to a memo obtained by NBC News. “I hope he’s wrong as well. I think he’s right, though, unfortunately,” said McCaul during an episode of “Fox News Sunday,” noting that the U.S.’ war supplies are low and accusing the Biden admin of “projecting weakness.” But a Democrat who spent four years on the House Armed Services Committee was quick to tone it down. “Anything is possible. I’m really worried when anyone starts talking about war with China being inevitable,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said on the same show, adding that war is “highly unlikely” and that “generals need to be very cautious about saying we’re going to war.”