Police “briefly detained” a top Republican congressman and charged him for being too drunk after he appeared to be in distress at the Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C.

A statement from Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, who is also chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said he “made a mistake” and mixed Ambien with alcohol to disastrous results before a Nov. 4 flight, reported NBC News.

A spokesperson said McCaul is a nervous flyer and took the sleeping drug to prepare for a flight back to Texas after having a few drinks. He then missed his flight, became disorientated, and locked himself out of his phone, which led to him being approached by the police around 9 p.m.

“Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," said McCaul in the statement. He continued, “Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up.”

McCaul added that he had a pleasant interaction with police and has “nothing but respect and gratitude” for the officers who helped him find his way home that evening.

“This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be,” said McCaul. “As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person.”

As House Foreign Affairs Chair, McCaul often travels to meet with foreign leaders and dignitaries.