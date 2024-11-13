Politics

Top Republican Michael McCaul Busted for Being Too Drunk at Airport

Police approached House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul of Texas after he appeared to be in distress.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Police “briefly detained” a top Republican congressman and charged him for being too drunk after he appeared to be in distress at the Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C.

A statement from Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, who is also chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said he “made a mistake” and mixed Ambien with alcohol to disastrous results before a Nov. 4 flight, reported NBC News.

A spokesperson said McCaul is a nervous flyer and took the sleeping drug to prepare for a flight back to Texas after having a few drinks. He then missed his flight, became disorientated, and locked himself out of his phone, which led to him being approached by the police around 9 p.m.

“Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," said McCaul in the statement. He continued, “Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up.”

McCaul added that he had a pleasant interaction with police and has “nothing but respect and gratitude” for the officers who helped him find his way home that evening.

“This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be,” said McCaul. “As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person.”

As House Foreign Affairs Chair, McCaul often travels to meet with foreign leaders and dignitaries.

