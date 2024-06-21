Billionaire RFK Jr. Pal Drops $50 Million Hint on Who Has His Support
MONEY TALKS
Timothy Mellon, the reclusive billionaire who’s thrown millions of dollars behind both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump this election cycle, has finally hinted at who his preferred candidate might be. Mellon, 81, donated a whopping $50 million to Trump’s Super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., the day after the ex-president was convicted in his hush-money trial late last month, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing federal filings. That generous giving more than doubled the $34.5 million the PAC had on hand at the end of April, and it appears to already be having an impact as it recently revealed it’d dropped $30 million on ad spots in Georgia and Pennsylvania for the Fourth of July holiday. Mellon had previously donated $25 million to PACs backing both Trump and Kennedy, insinuating he supported both equally. It’s unclear if Mellon’s financial support of Kennedy has dried up, or whether he will continue to support the independent candidate.