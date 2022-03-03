CHEAT SHEET
Top Russian General Killed in Combat
An officers’ organization in southern Russia has confirmed that a Russian general was killed in combat this week in Ukraine. General Andrei Sukhovetsky led the Russian 7th Airborne Division and was a deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army. The organization did not confirm how Sukhovetsky died. Christo Grozev, executive director of investigative journalism website Bellingcat, wrote on Twitter that the death would be a “major demotivator” for the Russian army.