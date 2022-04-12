Russian Police Jail Top Kremlin Critic After CNN Interview
CRACKDOWN
Russian police detained politician and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza on Monday after he gave a CNN interview decrying Russia’s war in Ukraine. A Russian court later sentenced him to 15 days in prison for “disobeying police orders,” five years after the Kremlin allegedly tried to poison him. “Twice have the Russian authorities tried to kill my husband for advocating for sanctions against thieves and murderers, and now they want to throw him in prison for calling their bloody war a WAR,” his wife wrote on Twitter Monday night. “I demand my husband’s immediate release.” In the CNN interview, Kara-Murza—who has written for The Washington Post—predicted the “Putin regime” would end the war through bloodshed before ultimately being ousted. “I mean the price of human blood and human lives and it has already been horrendous, but the Putin regime will end over this and there will be a democratic Russia after Putin,” he said.