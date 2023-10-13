CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Top Secret’ Hamas Docs Reveal Plot to Target Kids

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Mourners lay the coffin of Tom Godo, killed during the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on the Kibbutz Kisuffim

    Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty

    Documents labeled “top secret” in Arabic show that Hamas had targeted elementary schools and a youth center in Kfar Sa’ad, an Israeli kibbutz, to kill victims, take hostages, and transport them to Gaza, according to NBC News. The plans seem to be instructions for two squads of militants to break into villages and attack civilian regions, including areas where children could be located. One of the pages appeared to be a plot for “Combat unit 1” to “contain the new Da’at school” and “Combat unit 2” to “collect hostages,” “search the Bnei Akiva youth center,” and “search the old Da’at school,” NBC reports. Another page said to “kill as many as possible.” Israeli emergency responders discovered the directions on the bodies of Hamas terrorists. Officials who viewed the documents told the outlet that Hamas had methodically collected intelligence on each kibbutz and had schemes to find women and children, contradicting Hamas’ declarations that they don’t kill kids. An anonymous Israel Defense Forces official said, “I've never seen this kind of detailed planning.”

