Top South Carolina Prosecutor Found Wife and Son Dead After Double Shooting
A top South Carolina prosecutor found his wife and son dead near the family home, officials investigating the double murder have confirmed. Alex Murdaugh, scion of a prominent legal dynasty in the state, called 911 after finding the bodies of his wife Margaret, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on Monday last week, the State Law Enforcement Division said in its first statement on the mysterious killings. Both had been shot multiple times. Officials have not commented on reports that different weapons were used against the mother and son. The Daily Beast previously reported that the son had been facing criminal trial over a drunken boat crash in which a young woman died. Police have not said whether the two incidents are linked.