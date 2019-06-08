Top Catholic Priest Under Investigation for Relationship With Parishioner

A top priest in the Texas Catholic Church is under investigation for allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a woman from whom he received confession, according to the Associated Press. Houston resident Laura Pontikes accused Monsignor Frank Rossi of coercing her into a sexual relationship while continuing to absolve her sins—one of the most serious crimes in Catholic law. She also accused Galveston-Houston Archbishop Daniel DiNardo—who is leading the church’s response to the sexual abuse crisis in the U.S.—of mishandling the case by allowing Rossi to stay in the ministry. Rossi was removed from the Houston parish following Pontikes’ complaint, but allowed him to return to another diocese after completing treatment. The Galveston-Houston archdiocese has criticized news reports of the issue as biased and one-sided, and maintains that the relationship was consensual. The archdiocese added this week that the confession aspect was a “new development” that would be “thoroughly reviewed in accordance with canon law.” Houston police are also investigating.