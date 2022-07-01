Top Tory Lawmaker Resigns After ‘Drunkenly Groping 2 Men’
‘EMBARRASSED MYSELF’
Another day, another disaster for Boris Johnson. Senior Conservative party lawmaker Chris Pincher resigned Thursday after allegedly getting drunk and groping two men at a private members club in London. “Last night I drank far too much,” Pincher wrote to Johnson in his resignation letter. “I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.” Pincher relinquished his job as Tory deputy chief whip—a figure responsible for party discipline—but is astonishingly set to stay on as a lawmaker, despite howls of protest from the opposition. This is actually the second time Pincher has resigned from the whips’ office; in 2017, he stood down after being accused of making unwanted advances towards a former Olympic rower. News of Pincher’s resignation comes after the Tory chairman resigned last week in the wake of a humiliating double-election defeat for Johnson’s party.