CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Top Trump Aide Basically Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy for VP
FALLING OUT
Read it at The New York Post
A top aide to Donald Trump said Sunday that voters can likely rule out the idea that the former president would select Vivek Ramaswamy as his vice presidential running mate. Jason Miller, who served as spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign and a senior adviser to his failed 2020 bid, told the New York Post in a candid interview, “Pretty safe to say it won’t be Vivek.” Trump attacked the right-wing firebrand and biotechnology entrepreneur Saturday in a Truth Social Post, accusing him of “deceitful campaign tricks” while labeling him “not MAGA.”