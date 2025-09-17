Top Trump Aide Ditches the White House
MAGA goon Alex Pfeiffer, one of Trump’s top communications staffers, has left the administration after just nine months in the job. The 29-year-old joined the Trump campaign in August before taking a role in the administration as principal deputy communications director at the beginning of the year. Now he becomes one of the highest-profile names out the door since the atomic Trump vs. Musk implosion, which saw the “first buddy” ignominiously step down from his role as efficiency czar. Pfeiffer joins public relations firm Watchtower Strategy with Arthur Schwartz, a partner at the firm, telling Axios: “Alex is one of the most effective communicators in the Republican Party, and we’re thrilled to share his talents with our clients.” He has a pedigree MAGA resume. From 2016, Pfeiffer worked at Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller before switching to Fox News, where he helped produce Carlson’s show. He then went on to work in the MAGA Inc. super PAC in 2022. Compared to Trump’s chaotic first term in office, when roughly 35 percent of his top aides left, Trump’s second term has been relatively calm, per the Brookings Institution.