Media

Peter Navarro Says Trump Tariffs Are ‘Biggest Tax Cut in American History’

In the face of rising prices, Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing said “trust in Trump” amid the market mayhem.

Barry Levitt
Barry Levitt 

Freelance Writer

White House adviser Peter Navarro has a wild theory about President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which have roiled the markets and rankled the United States’s trading partners over the last month.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, President Donald Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing said the president’s tariffs will amount to “the biggest tax cut in American history.”

“Tariffs are tax cuts. Tariffs are jobs. Tariffs are national security. Tariffs are great for America. Tariffs will make America great again,” Navarro intoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

A puzzled Bream asked Navarro to explain his reasoning.

Not Even Fox Can Spin Trump-Induced Stock Market CrashSIGN OF THE TIMES
Catherine Bouris
NYSE

“When you say a tax cut, how exactly is that going to work?” Bream, noting that tariffs typically lead to higher prices for consumers.

Navarro explained that tariffs will increase government revenue, which will ultimately trickle down to taxpayers.

“We’re gonna raise about $100 billion with the auto tariffs alone,” Navarro said. “In the new tax bill that has to pass—it absolutely has to pass—we’re gonna provide tax benefits, tax credits, to people who buy American cars.”

Navarro added that “other tariffs” would raise “about $600 billion a year and $10 trillion over 10 years.”

US-Canada Flight Bookings Down 70% Amid Trump’s Trade WarMAPLE LEAVES
Sean Craig
Air Canada's aircraft seen at Calgary International Airport, on December 26, 2024, in Calgary International Airport, Calgary, Canada.

Navarro’s stunning assertion comes on the same day that Trump said he “couldn’t care less” if his tariffs lead car manufacturers to raise prices.

“I hope they raise their prices. Because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars,” Trump said in a phone call with NBC Sunday.

On Fox, Bream noted that 69 percent of Americans think tariffs will make products more expensive. Navarro had a curt reply.

“Trust in Trump,” he said.

Barry Levitt

Barry Levitt

Freelance Writer

blevitt93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaFormer White House Aide Predicts Trump Will Sack Vance
Will Neal
Politics‘P***ed Off’ Trump Rages at Putin in Insane Early-Morning Tirade
Will Neal
Politics‘ICE Barbie’ Noem Racked Up $150K Jet-Setting for Trump
Will Neal
U.S. NewsUS Peace Institute Lays Off Staff After Dramatic DOGE Standoff
Kenneal Patterson
Media‘SNL’ Brutally Roasts Pete Hegseth’s Group Chat Skills in Cold Open
Michael Boyle