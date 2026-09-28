Top Trump FBI Chief Quits After Katie Miller Meltdown

Donald Trump has lost another senior official, with the FBI’s deputy director leaving days after two veteran counterterrorism chiefs were abruptly reassigned over their handling of an investigation involving Stephen Miller’s wife.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey announced on Monday that he was stepping down to return to his family in Missouri, just one year after taking on the job as the bureau’s second highest ranking official following the departure of MAGA podcaster Dan Bongino.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 21: Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, an aide for DOGE, attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In a message on X, Bailey thanked Trump, Patel and Attorney General Todd Blanche, saying he was proud of what the FBI had achieved.

But the move is the latest shakeup under Patel’s tumultuous tenure, which has led many seasoned officials to leave voluntarily or be sacked.

Bailey’s departure also comes three days after two senior Washington counterterrorism officials were reassigned amid concerns over their handling of an investigation into allegedly harassing phone calls received by Katie Miller, the conservative podcaster and wife of Stephen Miller.

Andrew Bailey. Bonnie Cash/REUTERS

Michael Burgwald, the FBI’s Washington Field Office counterterrorism chief and his deputy Courtland Rae, were removed from their positions on Friday and transferred to FBI headquarters.

The FBI said its Washington chief, Darren Cox, made the reassignment, not Patel himself. But the White House acknowledged that it came amid frustration shared by the Miller family that the field office was moving too slowly in investigating the allegedly harassing phone messages left with Miller.

Burgwald and Rae reportedly pushed back, saying the probe was outside their remit, since the counterterrorism division handles Middle East threats.

“Senior leadership at the FBI determined they were stifling investigations into very serious threats and made a unilateral decision to remove them,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement to Bloomberg last week.

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2026 Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Bailey was overseeing election-related matters and other responsibilities at FBI headquarters.

He was reportedly among the names previously floated as a potential replacement for Patel, although the White House has denied plans to remove the FBI director.

His exit nonetheless adds to a remarkable turnover across Trump’s second administration.

Among the most prominent departures are former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The Pentagon has also experienced sweeping turnover: at least 20 generals, admirals and civilian defense leaders had been fired or departed by early September, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll the latest to go amid tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In the past month, Trump fired Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Numerous White House staffers have also announced their departures, and just this month, veteran Trump loyalist Joseph DiGenova resigned from the Justice Department team overseeing a sprawling investigation into alleged wrongdoing by former Biden and Obama officials, amid disagreements over the pace of the probe.

Bailey’s explanation was far less dramatic, with the former Missouri Attorney General saying he was simply returning home to his family.

“With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri,” he posted on Monday morning.

“I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence.”

Patel—who has previously meddled in investigations and been accused of firing seasoned agents without clear cause—also put out a statement thanking Bailey for having taken up “the call to serve”.