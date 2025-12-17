Top Trump Goon Melts Down After Being Mocked for ‘Hitler’ Haircut

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino lashed out after critics ruthlessly mocked his new “Hitler Youth” haircut on display in a glossy magazine photoshoot.

Scavino was among the members of the Trump administration profiled by Vanity Fair as part of a behind-the-scenes look at the president’s inner circle.

Hours after the article was published, Scavino’s photo—a side-profile angle that shows off his slicked-back undercut—was shared by former GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger, who captioned it “Hi @DanScavino.”

Dan Scavino was mocked for his Hitler-esque undercut. X

The comments were quick to point out the haircut’s similarity to the infamous “jugend” cut—a popular hairstyle worn by members of the Hitler Youth in Nazi Germany, which saw a resurgence in the 2010s as the alt-right’s haircut of choice.

Anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project retweeted the image and captioned it, “This Hitler youth a-- haircut…”

The response infuriated Scavino, who posted on X minutes before midnight on Tuesday to defend himself.

“They know exactly what referring to me as Hitler does with 2.8 million followers,” the president’s former golf caddie said on X. “These are some sick and twisted bastards…”

Scavino said the comparisons were "sick" and "twisted." X

Scavino is not the only Trump goon upset at the photoshoot.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who received the same sort of close-up treatment that exposed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lip injection sites, said the images had been “deliberately manipulated.”

“It is obvious to most people that Vanity Fair deliberately manipulated pictures,” he wrote on X.

The top comment on Vanity Fair’s Instagram post of Rubio’s photo reads, “Did VF use the camera from the dermatologist that shows sun damage??”

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles also received the close-up treatment, but more attention was on her quotes published by Vanity Fair. Christopher Anderson/Vanity Fair

The photographer, Christopher Anderson, has defended his work.

“I know there’s a lot to be made with, ‘Oh, he intentionally is trying to make people look bad’ and that kind of thing—that’s not the case,” he told The Independent. “If you look at my photograph work, I’ve done a lot of close-ups in the same style with people of all political stripes.”

Vanity Fair's cover photo of Trump administration officials. Christopher Anderson/Vanity Fair

Leavitt, 28, slammed the Vanity Fair article as “disingenuous.” She has not specifically addressed her close-up, which was described as a “jump scare” in the comments of the magazine’s social posts.

Scavino’s close-up is far from the first time members of the Trump administration have had to defend themselves against claims of glorifying or appropriating Nazi symbols.

In October, Ohio Rep. Dave Taylor apologized after an American flag interwoven with a swastika was spotted prominently displayed in his office.

“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office,” Taylor said in a statement. “The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

A friend in DC had a Zoom call with Congressman Dave Taylor’s office today…



Taylor’s legislative correspondent, Angelo Elia, had what can only be described as an American swastika flag prominently displayed in his background. pic.twitter.com/zFn3QowS0c — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 15, 2025

The same month also saw Paul Ingrassia, the Trump-nominated appointee to the Office of Special Counsel, withdraw his nomination after he bragged about having a “Nazi streak” in a series of racist messages posted in a Republican group chat.

Ingrassia claimed to have “no recollection” of the messages in the group chat, which he said were leaked as part of “hit pieces designed to sabotage my nomination and damage my reputation.”