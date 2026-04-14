Top Trump ICE Goon Loses It Over Hit Medical TV Show

A top TV show seems to have gotten under the skin of a top Trump administration official.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Monday that he was not a fan of how a medical drama portrayed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in an episode.

Trump's border czar said that the "left" was responsible for the "hate" and "rhetoric" demonizing ICE agents. Fox News Channel/Screenshot

“I’ve been on the Hill negotiating the DHS shutdown. They don’t want to reform ICE, they want to shut it down,” Homan, 64, said, referring to “the left.” “And they talk about ICE making arrests in schools, in churches, and in hospitals. We’ve never made an arrest inside of a hospital. We’ve never made an arrest inside of a church.”

“I watched a TV show last week, some medical show, and it showed ICE agents coming into the emergency room and arresting somebody that was getting ready for surgery,” he continued. “The whole left is misinforming the American people, and that’s why you see the hate, and the rhetoric, because all of these people are lying about what the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol do.”

The series's 11th episode showed ICE agents, one masked, bring a detainee into Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Warrick Page/HBO Max

Homan appears to be talking about hit HBO Max show, The Pitt.

The series’s 11th episode, “5 P.M.,” has ICE officers bring in a detainee, Pranita, who “took a nasty fall” during an immigration raid on a restaurant.

Pranita is fast-tracked for an X-ray, where it’s determined she does not have a fracture, which would require surgery. Instead, she is given a sling, but before she can be provided with one, the ICE agents step in to take her away immediately.

Nurse Jesse attempts to stop them, but is tackled to the floor by the agents and detained.

Series producer John Wells said during an episode of The Town with Matt Belloni that they wanted to be “careful” in their portrayal of ICE on the show.

“We’re not trying to politicize it. We’re simply trying to put forward what sometimes are uncomfortable truths, but are truths nonetheless,” Wells, 69, said. “We’re just trying to be truthful. And if we can be truthful, it’s not left or right, it’s just our telling of what’s factually happening without trying to take a side.”

The Daily Beast reached out to ICE and reps for The Pitt for comment on Homan’s remarks.

Ramona DuBarry, Josell Mariano, Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa in "The Pitt." Warrick Page/HBO Max

Last July, federal immigration officers arrested Denis Guillen-Solis, a landscaper originally from Honduras, after chasing him inside the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center in Ontario, California. Two healthcare workers were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of impeding and assaulting law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Posters of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both U.S. citizens fatally shot by immigration agents, are seen during a candlelight vigil in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images