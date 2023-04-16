Top Trump Lawyer Bows Out of Mar-a-Lago Documents Case
MAN DOWN
Donald Trump just lost one of his top lawyers as he faces down an obstruction of justice charge for his handling of classified documents found at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Evan Corcoran has recused himself from the case after being forced to testify before a federal grand jury last month, according to reporting by The Washington Post, though he will still represent Trump in other cases like the special council probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Corcoran allegedly tried to invoke attorney-client privilege to avoid taking the stand, but was overruled by a judge after prosecutors argued the principle did not apply because Corcoran’s legal services may have been implicated in the crime itself. According to the Post, Corcoran communicated extensively with the Justice Department during the time Trump failed to comply with a subpoena regarding the classified documents in May.